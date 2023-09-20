Re: “Cheerleading mediocrity is not good enough for WA’s education department” [Sept. 17, Opinion]:

Contrary to what state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal claims, the Washington state school system isn’t like a car trip momentarily delayed by a flat tire. It is more like a weak engine caused by a history of poor maintenance. It is still running but is inefficient and unreliable. And as a result, parents are getting out and walking with private schooling.

Tim Tengesdal, Spanaway