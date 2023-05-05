Re: “Bainbridge ferry to close to car traffic for week in September” [April 27, Northwest]: It looks like 2023 will be a banner year for inflexible thinking at Washington’s Department of Transportation.

For months, WSDOT turned a deaf ear to Olympic Peninsula leaders pleading with it not to close the Hood Canal Bridge for four consecutive weekends during peak tourist season. WSDOT refused to budge until local fire chiefs pointed out the obvious and unjustifiable risk this would have created for critical patients needing transfers to Kitsap County.

Now, WSDOT’s ferry system plans to allow only walk-ons and emergency vehicles — but not bicycles — during a key construction week.

Why can’t our DOT allow bicycles to be walked onto the car deck that week? It’s the least we can do for ferry cyclists, who free up space every day for those who drive.

Moreover, this is an opportunity to encourage commuters who normally drive to try cycling during the one week they can’t take their car.

Washington deserves an enlightened, innovative and responsive transportation agency where every employee understands the need to facilitate all forms of transportation, not just motor vehicles.

Barney Burke, Port Townsend