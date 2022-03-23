Leonard Pitts Jr. is right [“Moscow’s war on reality,” March 20, Opinion]. We must pay attention to Vladimir Putin’s war on objective truth about the war in Ukraine. Putin spreads lies about his aggression against Ukraine on social media and other media. He seeks to divide us, weaken our support for Ukraine and freedom, and weaken us overall as a nation.

Conspiracy theorists who help spread his lies help Putin divide and weaken us. But we can fight back. We can spread facts, disengage from lies and slow down to check sources. A 2021 study co-authored by MIT scholars found that among people who shared a set of false news stories used in the study, around 50 percent did so because of inattention

A great resource online for this work is the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public — mission: “Resist strategic misinformation, promote an informed society and strengthen democratic discourse.” Another great resource online is Indivisible Truth Brigade, a volunteer-driven program to counter disinformation. We can fight back and we must fight back.

Connie Voget, Seattle