Re: “ ‘Most divisive man in Seattle’ is poised for a big win”:

I generally agree with Danny Westneat, but with this column, I have to wonder, what has he been eating?

Under existing city legislation, Westneat would already be allowed to convert his basement into an accessory dwelling unit, or even build a detached accessory dwelling unit in his backyard. Seattle City Council Member Mike O’Brien’s new proposal would allow both, on a smaller lot, with no off-street parking required, and no requirement for the owner to live in one of the three units. This would effectively allow a triplex in any single-family zone in the city, where 12 unrelated persons could reside. Furthermore, there is no evidence to support that any of this new housing would be “affordable.” It’s not just O’Brien who is smiling at this but developers as well, all the way to the bank.

This is too important and controversial an issue to be voted on by a lame duck City Council. Let’s fully vet this issue in the current election discussions and delay a vote until the new council takes office early next year.

Thomas Friedman, Seattle