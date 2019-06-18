Re: “City Council: Represent the people”:

We agree with the letter protesting the current Seattle City Council voting on Councilmember Mike O’Brien’s proposal to allow accessory dwelling units and detached accessory dwelling units (aka “triplex”) in single-family properties throughout Seattle. This proposal was created under the radar, with no generalized notification of Seattle homeowners, who would be most impacted by the change. Only one neighbor we spoke with is aware of the proposal. The majority confused the recently passed Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) upzones with O’Brien’s proposal. We think this is true of the rest of Seattle.

Four of seven council members up for reelection this fall have chosen not to run, including O’Brien. The August primary and the November general election are the first direct opportunities Seattle voters have to let the council know whether or not they support O’Brien’s proposal by voting for or against candidates who support or are against the proposal.

Let’s wait and let the new council vote on the issue rather than allowing lame-duck council members who have decided they do not want to be answerable to the people decide the future of a significant percentage of our city.

James Borrow and Karen Clegg, Seattle