With Mike O’Brien’s announcement that he will not run for his district 6 Seattle City Council seat, that makes four of the seven incumbents not running. One more not running, or perhaps losing in the election, means that we may well have at least five of nine new council members in less than a year.

Meanwhile, there are two major, critical land-use issues being considered by the current council. One is the Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) proposal that expands some urban-village boundaries, as well as allowing more building height along with reduced setbacks from neighbors. The other, which I’ll call the “O’Brien proposal,” could affect all single-family neighborhoods and would allow three living units on single-family lots, no off-street parking required, and no requirement for the owner to live there.

Both are very controversial, and public input has been largely ignored. I call on the mayor and Council to delay decisions on both of these issues until after a new council is seated in early 2020. This should ensure that both of these critical issues are thoroughly discussed in this year’s election process, and voters will be able to clearly see how candidates stand on these issues.

Thomas Friedman, Seattle, president, Ballard District Council