Re: “WA Cares paycheck deductions restart this week. Use our calculator to see how much you could pay” [June 29, Local News]:

I care for my adult son, who is totally disabled. My 88-year-old mom will likely need care someday. If I get laid up because of a severe illness or injury, I’d have to rely on my daughter to give up her work to care for us all. That’s an unfair burden.

Thankfully, help is on the way in the form of our new WA Cares long-term care benefit. We hope we’ll never experience a serious injury or disease that leaves us needing help getting around, dressing and bathing. But that is seriously wishful thinking.

Most of us want to age in our home and in our community. WA Cares was designed to provide a flexible, affordable way to access support so we can live at home as long as possible and buy time before depleting our savings.

We can’t rely on luck, or hoping that someone in our family will quit their job and care for us when the time comes. For a contribution of 58 cents per hundred dollars earned, Washington workers will be able to rest knowing that the future won’t turn a catastrophe into a tragedy.

Melissah Watts, Seattle