Re: “WA Cares to go into effect in July with flaws Legislature refused to fix” [May 8, Opinion]:

The WA Cares Fund was intended to help Washingtonians pay for their long-term health needs and to delay their need to spend down assets to qualify for Medicaid long-term care. This fund will help people who cannot live independently and need in-home or residential care.

I have the privilege of serving on the Washington state long-term care commission charged with oversight of this new program. Your editorial is correct that some changes had to be made for the fund to be more equitable. The commission worked on the changes mentioned with great care. We wanted to make sure the program is financially stable and just. The portability — allowing a person to collect funds if they move out of state — is very complex. We are deliberative about making sure this benefit is developed to be financially viable and serve people equally. The commission is aware that portability is very important and we will continue to work toward making it possible.

I hope The Times can support Washington’s leadership in developing a carefully crafted, implementable program that will help make a huge positive difference in providing millions of workers with support when the need for long-term care comes along.

Ruth Egger, Seattle