By
The Seattle Times

The concerns expressed in The Seattle Times editorial on Washington’s long-term health care insurance program are timely and well stated [“State officials still have work to fix WA Cares,” July 20, Opinion].

Most government programs like these may be well-intentioned but are often poorly executed. Political expediency and reality often underfund these programs, with overly rosy revenue forecasts and unrealistic low premiums that are not actuarial based.

It’s time to really take a hard look and heed the age-old adage of, “Do it well, or don’t do it at all.”

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories