The concerns expressed in The Seattle Times editorial on Washington’s long-term health care insurance program are timely and well stated [“State officials still have work to fix WA Cares,” July 20, Opinion].

Most government programs like these may be well-intentioned but are often poorly executed. Political expediency and reality often underfund these programs, with overly rosy revenue forecasts and unrealistic low premiums that are not actuarial based.

It’s time to really take a hard look and heed the age-old adage of, “Do it well, or don’t do it at all.”

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia