Jan. 6 marked the anniversary of the attack on our U.S. Capitol, and this past year the GOP has doubled down on its anti-democracy efforts. Historically, assuring fair and free elections was a bipartisan effort. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. Our democracy is at stake, and we need you to fight for it.

The activist community worked hard to elect President Joe Biden, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and win the Georgia senate seats. In 2021, our team sent more than 20,000 postcards, made thousands of phone calls and sent more than 200,000 text messages, all in support of voting rights. We are doing our part. Now Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray need to do theirs.

Washington state offers a great example of how to run fair and free elections. As our representatives, they should be leading this cause on the national level. It is time to take real action. If the filibuster can be modified to increase the debt ceiling, it can be changed to save our democracy. Make us proud. Make the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis proud. Pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

Petra Hoy, Greenacres