We must protect voting rights and stop gerrymandering by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, and make a permanent exception to the filibuster for voting rights and election protection.

The Senate must do what it takes, this session. Republican powers that be are full speed ahead, to the peril of our elections and voting rights.

Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer must carve out an exception to the filibuster for voting rights/election-related bills at a minimum, if these bills are to become law.

Democracy is on fire, we need to act before our freedoms and way of life go up in smoke.

The legendary Sirius XM radio host Joe Madison (aka “The Black Eagle”) has been on a hunger strike since Nov. 8 in an attempt to get the Senate to do what it takes to pass these bills. He is 72 years old.

Madison is trying to lead on this issue and needs backup from ordinary citizens as well as our current senators. There is no time to waste as we see voting rights being destroyed state by state.

Roxanne Gihl, Bremerton