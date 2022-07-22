Re: “Competing voting reform measures make Seattle’s November ballot after City Council OKs alternative” [July 14, Local News]:

The Seattle City Council had the opportunity to send a citizen-led voting reform initiative to voters. Instead, the council proposed an “alternative” to Initiative 134 and in doing so created the illusion of voter choice — yet actually made all voting reform and accountability less likely.

Why? The ballot format will be a single yes-or-no question that covers both I-134 (approval voting) and Councilmember Andrew Lewis’ favorite (ranked-choice voting). Voters won’t vote on each one. They’ll be asked, “Should either of these measures be enacted into law?,” then which they prefer (A/B).

When choosing yes or no, voters won’t know which proposal they’ll get. Understandably, many voters want to know what they’re voting on. Even if one or both methods are supported by most Seattle voters, the council made it far more likely that all voting reform fails.

Three council members who voted for the alternative stated that they prefer the current system. Were they trying to prevent, weaken or politicize voting reform? Delay it until after their own reelections? Because it was created in secret and rushed through in 48 hours, the public can’t know.

The council showed why we need the representation and accountability that only approval voting offers.

Troy Davis, Seattle, volunteer co-leader, Seattle Approves I-134 Approval Voting campaign