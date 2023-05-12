Re: “GOP tries ‘radical incrementalism’ for voting edge” [May 9, Nation & World]: This article highlights a key difference between the Democrat and Republican parties. Democrats, as the article states, are pushing to expand ballot access through more mail voting, adding new forms of acceptable identification to vote, and expanding early voting. Their goal is to be inclusive and make voting available to the greatest number of Americans.

Republicans are doing the opposite to limit voting, based on former President Trump’s false accusation. Many Republican states no longer allow early voting or vote by mail as well as use other incremental suppression strategies to limit access. The manipulation of laws to insure that one party wins, while the other loses, goes against our most basic democratic principles.

Stuart Kaufman, Seattle