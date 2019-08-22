Re: “Trump: Any Jew who votes for a Democrat is uninformed or disloyal”:

I’m still feeling the chills running down my back in response to the words by President Donald Trump regarding Jewish people voting for Democrats.

One of our most sacred rights as a citizen of the U.S. is freedom to vote. It is shocking that he is being so blatant, aggressive and brutal to try to coerce votes.

I praise all who have spoken out against this and hope leaders’ voices and other religious groups condemn this, and we as individuals call our individual congressional members to state our positions.

Pam Madison, Mukilteo