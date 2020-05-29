When I read Richard L. Hasen’s article “Trump stands to lose in attacks on mail voting” [May 24, Opinion]: It made me even more angry about the state of political affairs in our country.

The mail works fine for sending in our taxes and getting refunds. People send in for and receive passports by mail, and you get your driver’s license through the mail. Medical information, including about insurance and Medicare and Medicaid, also comes via the mail.

And Trump is worried about someone stealing the election because of voting by mail? I’ll give him this: He should know something about stealing elections. What he’s really worried about is losing. As everyone knows, our state has been voting via mail-in ballots for years. It seems we still have a fair and viable democracy in our Washington.

Rick Stanton, Bainbridge Island