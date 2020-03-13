With the coronavirus spreading now throughout the United States and with warnings that we no longer gather in large groups, it is imperative that all states implement voting by mail like Washington state does.
Mary Emmick, Issaquah
With the coronavirus spreading now throughout the United States and with warnings that we no longer gather in large groups, it is imperative that all states implement voting by mail like Washington state does.
Mary Emmick, Issaquah
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.