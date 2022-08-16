Re: “Which WA counties saw highest voter turnout in 2022 primary election?” [Aug. 12, Local News]:

For all the hand-wringing about politics in these times, it is unbelievable that only about 40% of the 4.8 million registered voters in Washington participated in the Aug. 2 midterm primary election. You can’t call yourself a functioning democracy if most of the people who could vote don’t. It is not very hard in Washington state. You don’t have to wait in line, the ballot is delivered to you, and you can mail it back for free.

Personally, I would support some sort of mandatory voting legislation. I’d like to know that the people who are elected are actually elected by the people — all the people.

Ralph Naess, Seattle