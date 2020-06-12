To all protesters: Register to vote and vote.

The news is dominated by the need for change to make our society fair for all. Big change is hard and very slow to happen, even when needed. How about a small change to get things started? Ranked Choice Voting allows voters to rank all of the candidates in a race, highest to lowest. If no candidate gets 50%+1, the last place candidate is dropped, the ballots with that candidate as number one are recounted using the number two candidate on those ballots. This process is repeated until a candidate receives 50%+1 of the votes cast.

RCV is not a solution to our problems but a step in the direction of beginning to solve our problems. Ask your candidates to support RCV so that our elected leaders represent all of us because they will be elected by a true majority of the voters.

Stacey Hendrickson, Auburn