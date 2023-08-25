For 20 years, I have volunteered at free Neighborhood Legal Clinics with a dedicated King County Bar Association team. While there is a constitutional right for criminal defense, civil legal services are far more frequent, and are expensive and difficult for low- and moderate-income folks to obtain.

We need more volunteers to help people with basic human needs: shelter, sustenance, safety, health, education, employment, finances and child custody.

Every year Washington’s lowest income residents experience an onslaught of civil legal problems. A mother and her kids are evicted following a domestic violence dispute. A family drowning in medical bills faces bankruptcy. Low-wage workers do not get paid, or have wages improperly withheld. Families are harassed by debt collection companies. Children do not get the special educational services that they need and fall behind in school. Couples divorce and fight over child custody and family matters.

Why bother? You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give.

If you’re not an attorney, we urge you to contact venues like United Way, nonprofits, schools, hospitals, libraries. Your efforts will make a difference.

Russell M. Odell, Tacoma