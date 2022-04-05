Re: “Ask Chechens about Vladimir Putin’s playbook” [March 31, Opinion]:

Bret Stephens’ scenario about Putin’s intentions seems not only plausible but highly likely. He said that Putin may not have intended to take over Ukraine but instead had his eye on Europe’s second-largest known reserves of natural gas in Ukraine’s east and the “enormous shale-gas field” in the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as his effort to control most of Ukraine’s coastline.

Attacking civilian locations seems a calculated move to gain energy resources by intimidating Ukraine into agreeing to territory control and neutrality on Russia’s border. The devastation of Ukraine’s infrastructure will keep its economy tied up with rebuilding. Meanwhile, Europe and the U.S. will be putting our resources into caring for the displaced and traumatized refugees. So Russia gets away with all of this by threatening the West with nuclear and chemical warfare. I agree with Stephens that Putin’s crazy like a fox.

Sonja Larson, Mill Creek