Re: “Virginia Mason nurses picket over violence, attacks at work” [Oct. 10, Local News] and “Listen to nurses, the lifeblood of the hospital” [Oct. 14, Opinion]:

If nurses aren’t staffed properly, they are not safe and patient care suffers. As a patient of Virginia Mason Hospital in July, I saw and experienced both issues — a patient wandering the halls screaming for an extended period and lack of effective nursing care for the five days I was inpatient.

Mind you, I was very lucky to have excellent surgery and anesthesia teams. I had great surgical results, and I am grateful. However, the five days I suffered from lack of adequate nursing care felt torturous.

I wrote Virginia Mason leaders and as a result had one discussion with a nursing leader. I was left with the feeling leadership was aware of the issues but had no solution. However, later, when my husband was in a different hospital, he had excellent nursing care. It’s a funny thing to be “jealous” of.

How long will it take for Virginia Mason, and CommonSpirit Health, to address the nursing shortage? How long will our nurses and patients suffer?

Bonnie Goren, Bellevue