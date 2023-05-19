Re: “To stop violence: Men, heal thyselves” [May 15, Local News]:

This is just what I have been waiting decades to read — thank you!

Even in my own family, I have watched disempowered women with low self-esteem express love for their baby boys by going way overboard tolerating bad behavior. These boys and young men learn early on not to expect themselves to develop any inner strength at all. They continue into adulthood frightened and entitled. The mothers seem to be acting out something through their sons. It sort of looks like lavish love, but it is not.

My hope has been that as the generations of women become educated and learn to see themselves as worthy people, they will stop this dysfunctional treatment of their young sons. But now that I read Naomi Ishisaka’s fine column openly discussing the problem, I believe I’ve been deluding myself. Even if my theory is correct, change is way too slow compared to the rapid rise in society’s acceptance of violent men. A more direct intervention is called for if we are to save ourselves as a society, perhaps even as a species. Again, thank you.

Mary Hollen, Greenbank