How is it that President Donald Trump recognizes the role of mental health and the “glorification” of violence in the U.S. epidemic of mass shootings but fails to recognize the role of poverty, gang violence and gender-based violence as the underlying cause of Central American refugees?
Of course, it is a rhetorical question, as we know that the president and his administration cannot tell truth from convenient fiction.
Carol Levin, Seattle
