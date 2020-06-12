Re: “Trump uses the military to prove his manhood” [June 3, Opinion]:

I agreed with Nicholas Kristof right to the end of his column, and then it turned ugly. He refers to “insecure old men who claimed heel spurs to dodge the Vietnam draft and now need to prove their own manhood.” I stayed out of Vietnam with deferments but would not have gone in any case. It was a matter of testing the principle of “my country right or wrong.” That very principle led to Nuremberg.

Almost 60,000 young Americans died in that war, many of whom were young Black kids who didn’t have any way of avoiding it. Tens of thousands of Vietnamese died.

I respect those who felt it was their patriotic duty to go. I claim equal respect for those who had the guts to oppose it for the travesty we felt it was to send people to be slaughtered for some political dilemma never adequately explained to the American people.

To have service in Vietnam raised as a measure of manhood brings the whole nasty, divisive era right back up in my throat. It will remain a divisive issue until all of us are gone. It’s as poignant for me now as it was then.

Walter Marquardt, Seattle