Re: “Viaduct celebration: Unaffordable”:

We want everyone to be able to enjoy this momentous event. We are offering free access to both the tunnel and the viaduct from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.

It is important to note that this event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and partners. The registration fees from the fun run and bike ride, along with sponsor and partner contributions, will cover the majority of the event’s costs.

Our partnership with Cascade Bicycle Club, a nonprofit with extensive experience organizing bike rides, allows us to produce this great event while also saving taxpayer dollars.

Stacey Howery, communications and public involvement, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program