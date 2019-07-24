Re: “Seattle council draws veto threat with vote on soda-tax revenue use”:

I’m glad the City Council stood up to the mayor and voted 7-1 to reserve all income from this source to its original intent, to add and grow healthful food and education programs, instead of sending unplanned extra revenue to the general fund.

If the mayor’s proposed veto is upheld, what’s to stop this mayor or City Council or any future one to deflect all or 99% of the funds to the general fund? It sets a bad precedent.

I now go outside Seattle because I don’t have to pay the sugar tax, thus costing Seattle businesses. How many others go outside the city to shop, and how about those who can’t afford to drive the extra miles or even have a car to do this?

Don Webb, Seattle