As a Vashon resident of over 35 years, I’ve seen many changes on the island. Only one of them was featured in Heidi Groover’s article “Vashon Island grapples with affordable housing shortage” [Aug. 27, Real Estate].

The headline also could have been “Vashon Islanders grapple with completely broken ferry system,” or “Longtime Vashon Islanders can no longer afford property taxes.” All to say, there are critical problems on Vashon beyond the housing shortage that trouble islanders on a daily basis, including the drastically failed ferry service that impacts our safety and well-being. Also, the proliferation of mega homes for the wealthy closes others out of the market and dramatically raises property taxes for longtime island residents. Vashon’s rural and arts-infused character mentioned in the article keeps changing because many islanders — including younger and “old guard” artists, and an elderly population with deep roots on the island — face leaving due to the huge tax burden.

Add to this no weekend walk-in clinic, no ER, no hospital and a ferry service that cannot perform for medical emergencies or even routine doctor’s appointments, and readers may obtain a fuller picture of key issues with which Vashon Islanders grapple.

Merna Ann Hecht, Vashon