It is so disappointing to hear of the lack of vaccinations in the Mariners’ clubhouse [“ ‘We are not out of the woods’: Mariners have one player test positive for COVID-19,” May 21, Sports].

You can protect others, save lives, end the pandemic and serve your country. Get vaccinated as soon as you are able!

Remember that when you eat healthy food, use modern transportation, go into a tall building, visit a doctor, take medications, etc., you are already trusting science.

We are lucky that advances in science have brought us COVID-19 vaccines so quickly.

Garth Ferber, Seattle