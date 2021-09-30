What if we just asked “Are you vaccinated?” to the people serving us, the people treating us in clinics and hospitals, and in as many different situations as possible.

If the answer is “yes,” then we can continue on as normal. If the answer is “no” or “none of your business,” then ask for the manager or supervisor. Ask to be seen or served by a vaccinated person.

It is a simple request. You are not arguing the unvaccinated person’s rights at all, but there is no reason to put yourself at risk by dealing with an unvaccinated person. While this action will not transfer to every setting, it is a way the vaccinated can push back against the idea that someone’s personal definition of liberty is more important than our health or our lives.

We do not have to stand by and do nothing. If the anti-vaxxers choose to remain unvaccinated, they must live with the consequences. They can choose to run out in the street and play in traffic, but they do not get to drag us with them.

Karren Gratt, Redmond