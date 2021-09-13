Twenty years ago on 9/11, the world witnessed the bravery of first responders who rushed into the wreckage of the twin towers to save the lives of strangers and the sacrifice of passengers who disrupted hijackers on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a grove in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

What would these heroes, who gave their lives to save others, think of the people today who in the midst of a global pandemic refuse to get a lifesaving vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community?

Vera Fahl, Kirkland