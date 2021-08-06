I read about Washington State University coach Nick Rolovich with dismay and contempt [“Hold WSU coach accountable for refusal to vaccinate,” July 28, Opinion].

In this nationwide effort to eradicate COVID-19, Rolovich stands as an embarrassment to both WSU and the sensibilities of public-health policy. At a time when we are conscripting high-profile athletes, coaches and other “influencers” to spread the gospel of vaccination, Rolovich stands in stark contrast to such an effort.

WSU should thoroughly examine its position on this matter and the flawed outcome of the school’s hiring practices for its football coaching staff. Both Rolovich and former WSU coach Mike Leach do nothing to inspire confidence in the wisdom of the WSU athletic program. If I had a college-age son with a talent for football, he would not be matriculating at WSU.

Jeff Pollack, Mountlake Terrace