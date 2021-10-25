Re: “Have mercy on my firefighting family — don’t terminate dedicated professionals over vaccine mandate” [Oct. 23, Opinion]:

Lance Garland has confused his discharge from the U.S. Navy during “don’t ask, don’t tell” with the current discharges of Seattle firefighters for refusal to be vaccinated. He, of all people, should know that being gay is not a choice, it is an intrinsic part of who he is. Refusing a vaccine, without valid religious or medical excuse, is a choice an employee makes.

Ellen Peterson, Seattle