Kudos to The Seattle Times, both for its editorial about the WSU football coach and for publishing the commentary on the same topic by Shawn Vestal of The Spokesman-Review [“WSU should stick to its guns with Nick Rolovich by enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate,” July 28, Sports].

Vestal will likely take some flak for the piece in his mostly conservative area of our state, but his comments were on the button. The disturbingly large “don’t tread on me” mindset in America is arrogant and selfish, and does not bode well for the country. The “We the People” ideal seems to have gotten lost for many of us.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle