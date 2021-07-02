Re: “Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh apologizes for wearing yellow Star of David to protest COVID vaccine rules” [July 1, Local News]:
Asking people to get a science-backed, individual and community lifesaving shot is not the same as a mass genocide toward entire groups of people.
I appreciate U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer’s condemnation of state Rep. Walsh’s use of the Star of David. While this pandemic has been a series of new situations for everyone, it is unfair to compare a global pandemic, with measures to end it quickly in place, to one of the deadliest periods in history.
Health care should not be a political issue. Despite the fact that there is no current mandate, Walsh should be urging his constituents to protect themselves and others, not comparing vaccinations to the Holocaust.
Mae Niebuhr, Tacoma
