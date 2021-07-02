Re: “Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh apologizes for wearing yellow Star of David to protest COVID vaccine rules” [July 1, Local News]:

Asking people to get a science-backed, individual and community lifesaving shot is not the same as a mass genocide toward entire groups of people.

I appreciate U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer’s condemnation of state Rep. Walsh’s use of the Star of David. While this pandemic has been a series of new situations for everyone, it is unfair to compare a global pandemic, with measures to end it quickly in place, to one of the deadliest periods in history.

Health care should not be a political issue. Despite the fact that there is no current mandate, Walsh should be urging his constituents to protect themselves and others, not comparing vaccinations to the Holocaust. ​

Mae Niebuhr, Tacoma