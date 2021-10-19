I am so thankful for the vaccine mandates and hope they will be enforced. I don’t want unvaccinated people in my house or in my face, and the middle of an emergency is not a good time to find out the vaccination status of the individuals you are dealing with.
As public servants, police and firefighters are critical links in the chain of public safety and health.
Carla Prater, Seattle
