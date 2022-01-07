In highly vaccinated countries, there is talk of lifting all COVID-19-related restrictions by this coming summer. There is something that U.S. states can do to end this pandemic and its restrictions sooner.

Having spent October in France, France’s Pass Sanitaire works well to show full vaccination to enter public indoor spaces. Most developed countries have stricter vaccine mandates than any U.S. state, which have resulted in higher vaccination rates, and thereafter lower hospitalization and lower per capita death rates. See the charts at covid19.healthdata and click on “compare.” Two examples are British Columbia, Canada (Sept 2021 vaccine mandate) and France (July 2021 vaccine mandates), which show dramatic declines in hospitalizations and deaths shortly after mandates were imposed.

Mandates must be clear and enforced. Effective mandates: 1. are strictly enforced with large fines (in France the fine for entering a public space without a Pass Sanitaire is 1,000 euros, and businesses not checking can be closed); and 2. apply to nearly all public indoor spaces, with the only exemptions being for emergency entry to hospitals and medical exemptions.

Gary Duvall, Seattle