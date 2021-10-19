Re: “WSU football coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine” [Oct. 18, Local News]:

The firing of Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich was carried in national news as well. In one of the more respected Eastern newspapers (The Washington Post) a number of written responses were made and seemed mostly favorable in support of his dismissal.

One comment in particular enjoyed a very large number of positive votes and is worth sharing: “Whoa, a school that puts students before the sports program? That’s a school worth attending.”

It seemed worth noting and makes a rather profound statement for WSU administration’s courage behind the decision.

G. Owen Ray, Allyn