Re: “Boeing drops vaccine mandate for U.S. employees” [Dec. 17, Business]:

It amazed me that Boeing had put the brakes on its vaccine mandate. Yes, every company needs workers, and 10,000 people who don’t want to get vaccinated are a lot of workers.

But this is bigger than that, isn’t it? It’s twofold. My father was an aerospace research engineer at Boeing for more than 25 years. He would have been appalled that Boeing wasn’t following the science of this pandemic. He always followed the science. He didn’t pick and choose like so many today — use a cellphone but don’t get vaccinated.

Secondly, a lot has changed since my dad worked for that company. Behind this is the immigration policy, leaving a great need for qualified engineers. I know that so many things are interconnected. These are but two aspects, though very important ones. Boeing needs to put some muscle into changing the immigration policy to allow Boeing to once again employ those who work for science, and be a strong voice for science, for the well-being of our country.

Janna Wachter, Seattle