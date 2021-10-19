Re: “As COVID-19 vaccine deadline passes, most Washington state and Seattle workers have gotten their shots” [Oct. 19, Local News]:

Two state lawmakers make the following statement: “The governor’s obvious disdain for those who are choosing to lose their jobs rather than compromise their rights to make their own medical decisions is unhelpful.”

Unfortunately, these two state representatives have it all wrong: choosing to remain unvaccinated is not a personal choice that only affects the individual making that choice. Instead, choosing to remain unvaccinated is a choice that affects all of us by allowing the virus to continue to circulate and mutate in the community.

Just as laws restricting smoking in indoor environments trump personal choice in order to protect nonsmokers, so vaccine mandates trump personal choice in order to protect us all.

Fred Nollan, Seattle