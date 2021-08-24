Re: “Vaccine mandate? Readers say ‘Yes’ ” [Aug. 22, Northwest voices]: A letter regarding vaccines included this sentence: “I trust my fellow Washingtonians to make personal health care decisions for themselves.” The decision to be vaccinated is not a personal health care decision; it is a communal health care decision. Until we all understand that, we will not get out of this disease cycle.
Nancy Winder, Seattle
