Re: “Vaccine mandate? Readers say ‘Yes’ ” [Aug. 22, Northwest voices]: A letter regarding vaccines included this sentence: “I trust my fellow Washingtonians to make personal health care decisions for themselves.” The decision to be vaccinated is not a personal health care decision; it is a communal health care decision. Until we all understand that, we will not get out of this disease cycle.

Nancy Winder, Seattle

