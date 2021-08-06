Re: “This COVID sequel is maddening. Time to flip the script and up the pressure on the unvaccinated” [July 31, Local News]:

I hope Danny Westneat can move the COVID-19 vaccination needle.

The only thing I can do is tell my friends who remain unvaccinated, you are guilty of “magical thinking.” This is another way of telling them that the basis for their thoughts is irrational and ask them to think about it.

It makes me very sad.

John Verrilli, M.D. (retired), Seattle