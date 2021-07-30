Re: “ ‘A tipping point’: Government officials, health groups move to require coronavirus vaccines for workers” [July 26, Nation]:

The American Hospital Association supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers. Dozens of health systems around the country, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Mayo Clinic, are requiring their workers to get vaccinated as vaccination is the best way to blunt the pandemic and keep our health system functioning.

Washington’s health system, physician and nurses associations should require all their members to get vaccinated, for our sake. Now.

Jeff Sconyers, Seattle