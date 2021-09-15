I understand why many people want to have a vaccine mandate. I have been vaccinated, and will get the booster when available. But I do not support mandates.

Part of the cost of living in a free society is paying the price for others’ poor decisions. After every election, those who voted for the loser have to pay the price for the poor decision made by the majority.

“But this is a matter of public health!” I get it. However, any issue can be framed as a matter of public something. Public health, public safety … pick a bucket.

The whole idea of living in a free society is that the rights of the individual have precedence over the rights of the public.

I do believe it is a matter of social responsibility to get vaccinated. But it is still an individual’s choice as to whether they step up to that responsibility.

Mark Ursino, Sammamish