I read with interest the articles (and accolades) about the University of Washington Athletic Department signing a new contract with Adidas for almost $120 million.

Although I am happy for this windfall, I was reminded of another article in The Times the day before about the cash problems of the UW Medical Center, which is running at a $75 million deficit [“Students protest possible laundry closure,” April 10, NWTuesday].

To me, sports have their place, but when push comes to shove, what is more important, a major medical center or a football team? The UW Medical Center is a world-class institution, a leader in ways too numerous to count. It has had Nobel laureates; done breakthrough research on cancer and other diseases; trained health-care professionals; and been a beacon of light and hope to many people.

Perhaps Nike, now that its contract with athletics is over, can “swoosh” in and sponsor the medical center. In my mind, that would be money well spent. I hate to break it to sports fans, but the world can do without football. It can’t do without health care.

Steve Dudley, M.D., Shoreline