Re: “Why University of Washington librarians went on strike for the day” [Oct. 13, Education Lab]:

UW spokesperson Victor Balta issued statements on the UW Libraries Union strike that we find potentially misleading. To minimize confusion, we offer additional context around union priorities.

Balta’s dismissal of a 16.5% raise ignores what we proposed: recouping from the last three years of zero raises while local cost of living rose by — you guessed it — 16.5%. Balta also ignored our key proposal: a salary schedule that corrects rampant inequities by boosting our most underpaid colleagues and preventing future disparities.

Balta dismissed the 30-hour workweek, a standard among local community college employees who also enjoy higher salaries. By ignoring that many higher-education professionals enjoy nine-month contracts or 30-hour weeks, UW continues to lose professional talent to neighboring institutions.

Balta’s formal mediation reference is mystifying. Mediation can only happen when two sides have attempted to bargain and can’t come to a resolution. But the UW hasn’t even responded to many of our priority initial proposals.

The UW claims it is engaging in “good-faith negotiations,” but we have observed an employer stripping away long-established employee rights, rejecting equity and diversity language, and exacerbating the inequities between librarians and professional staff. If these tactics are “good faith,” they’re far from good.

Maggie Faber, Seattle, and Jason Sokoloff, Redmond, UW librarians and UWLU bargaining team members