The news that the Huskies are leaving the Pac-12 is disappointing in so many ways, but most notably as illustrated by the mileage graphic in Matt Calkins’ column “Why joining the Big Ten is the right move for UW” [Aug. 5, Sports]. The carbon footprint of the increased air mileage — for teams and the affluent fans who will fly anywhere to follow them — is too heavy to calculate or comprehend.

When our finest minds make a choice like this — University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce says in a statement, “My top priority must be to do what is best for our student-athletes and our University …” — what hope is there for our planet that is experiencing the hottest summer in history?

Yet another instance of placing profit over the health of the planet, negating much of the hard work our Legislature and, yes, UW scientists are doing to address climate change.

Gretchen Hawley, Seattle