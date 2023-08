Re: “UW to quit Pac-12 for Big Ten” [Aug. 5, A1]:

First UCLA and USC, and now front-page news that UW is leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten.

A news story should address the impact on the climate of hundreds of players, coaches, trainers and fans traveling thousands more miles each year. This may be more destructive even than the impact on players’ studies — not only to the climate but even to airport crowding.

David R. Miles, Seattle