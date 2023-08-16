Re: “With UW moving to Big Ten, maybe it’s time for Huskies to root for WSU” [Aug. 13, Opinion]:

The editorial about the University of Washington’s move to the Big Ten signaling the supremacy of dollars and the death of local athletes’ participation in Husky football is several decades too late. The UW has been dependent on California players forming the majority of UW players for as long as l can remember. Warren Moon wasn’t a kid from Washington, or the Northwest. The UW competes for local talent with teams from around the country.

It’s always been about money. Former UW athletic director Mike Lude was great at raising it. Nike co-creator and University of Oregon benefactor Phil Knight knows about the success good branding brings to a product, i.e. college athletics. It’s why the UW is powerful to fans. Now, however, it’s about really big money supporting really big athletic departments.

Now players can do exactly what the adults have been doing all along — look out for their own best interests, using branding to generate income. Bully for them, I say.

